Numbers that don’t lie! The pollster “GobernArte” applied an opinion study called “Sentiments of the Nation.” First of all, it seems important to me to weigh the validity and seriousness of the house pollster in which journalists lend some of their prestige as analysts for this company, unlike others pollsterswhich simply publish without any type of editorial support, no one shows their face and their methodology could be more than a little dubious.

Well, this time the result is positive and proud for Sinaloa.And the president Ruben Rocha Moya stands out first as the best evaluated. With 62.1 percent in his second year in office, Dr. Rocha took the best position.

The humanist seal of the government of Dr. Rocha It is noticeable in practically all areas of government. Personally, I like the style in its shapes and background. It is enough to break down what he does Monday after Monday in his week, in which he informs, instructs, scolds, explains and addresses all kinds of topics. This particular exercise allows his voice to reach the people of Sinaloa and thereby ensures that his speech is positioned on the public agenda. Consequently, it is much easier for society to understand the progress or achievements of the current government, even, in complicated cases, to understand the intentions of the state and assimilate that, if the result at the moment is not optimal, work is done, at least in a positive route and there is an explanation for it. People must know, and have information.

In this part of the Sinaloa president’s style, I think it is important to highlight that he tries – and succeeds – to make the complex simple, or to normalize government actions that were advertised as extraordinary things.

He brings the government to the village level, humanizes the actions and hence people value his management positively. He recognizes the same thing as having a can of beer with people, as pointing out those who do not do things well in their own government. In that sense, it does not haggle over social work, the most basic services, health and infrastructure, nor educational investment.

Weeks before submitting his second report, Dr. Rocha Moya presents interesting advances. Humanism is reflected in various areas, it seems to me that there is an important payment to the historical debt in terms of Human rights. According to the Rule of Law Index in Mexico that the civil organization WorldJustice Project carries out, it places Sinaloa in fifth position of the 32 states of the Mexican republic.

The other side of the measurement is the political strength of Ruben Rocha Moya. He governor best evaluated among the Morenoist leaders, places him as the watchword of the movement, for many coreligionists of the 4Tteacher Rocha It is a reference. In the succession scenario facing the 2024definitely carries the threads of power in the entity, from the center they grant him full political leadership.

While a small group of adversaries tries to magnify situations to attack politically, the reality is that the people continue to positively value the work of the Sinaloa leader. Rocha sails in calm waters, those who try to make them look turbulent are the ones who end up shipwrecked or drowning in a glass of water.

Vanessa Felix

X: @vanessafelixmx

