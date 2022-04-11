Today, at 12:00 p.m., governors and superdelegates will meet at the National Palace with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They did not confirm what agenda they would deal with, but they will surely take the opportunity to make an evaluation of the day of the referendum on the revocation of the mandate.

So Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and Super Delegate Juan de Dios Gámez will be at the meeting with AMLO. From the outset, they will deliver good accounts for the good participation in Sinaloa, there were long lines of citizens who were seen in the consultation this Sunday.

In fact, the president of the Public Broadcasting System, Jenaro Villamil, published a video in a school in Sinaloa in which a long line of people was seen waiting to get to the voting booth. Several of these videos reached us, mainly in rural areas, where they reported a lot of assistance.

Definitely, a good part of Sinaloans went out to vote. At the close of this edition, the official figures were not known, but the attendance of people in the polls to participate was evident. The day was calm and without incident, so in the end the revocation of the mandate in the state could be described as successful.

Today Governor Rubén Rocha will surely do well for the civility of the day and for the participation. A good grade was scored against President López Obrador. Tomorrow we will tell you the details of the meeting at the National Palace, as if we were there. So, very attentive.

Outstanding. As we exclusively anticipated, the general secretary of the Territorial Movement of the PRI, Erubiel Alonso, protested Andrés Félix as leader of the organization in the state. The party’s president, Cinthia Valenzuela, and the CEN delegate, Enrique Benítez, were at the event. Former President Jesús Valdés also attended.

They tell us that next week will be the national meeting of the Territorial Movement in Mexico City, where Andrés Félix will have a private talk with the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno. Surely, among the instructions will be that he be active and touch base with the structure of the state.

By the way, we had the opportunity to privately interview Erubiel Alonso, a serious and mature politician, who from the Territorial Movement has managed to build a great platform that places him in the front row to contend for the governorship of Tabasco, nothing more than the land of the Republic President. So don’t lose sight of it.

Sinaloa. Last Saturday, the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza, and the president of the state DIF, Eneyda Rocha, installed the State Human Rights Network, a priority and very sensitive issue. It was very remarkable that almost the entire cabinet attended, sending a message of unity and that they walk in the same direction.

In the speeches it was clear that the objective they set is that they seek to strengthen the capacity of the institutions for the transversality of human rights and the coordination between the secretariats to reduce re-victimization. By the way, the organization of the event that was in charge of Undersecretary Patricia Figueroa was very remarkable.

Schedule. The signs are clear, over the weekend Governor Rubén Rocha accompanied President López Obrador on a visit to the Marías Islands. During the tour they were seen very close and talking. In addition, the governor of Sinaloa was in the presidium.

political memory. “The task of the modern educator is not to prune the jungles, but to irrigate the deserts”: Clive Staples Lewis.