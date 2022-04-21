Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- How unfortunate, described the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, the murder of young Itzel “N”whose body was found in a home in the Centro neighborhood of the municipality of The strong.

Said the alleged perpetrator of the crime was arrested for a misdemeanor and the justice authorities are expected to issue and execute the arrest warrant correspondent.

After what happened, he commented that Tomorrow, Friday, he will go with relatives of the deceased girl, to whom he will offer his condolences.

“What happened is very unfortunate, it is something that should not have happened, there is a lot of violence and tomorrow we will go to give a hug to the family, in the municipality of El Fuerte.”

After what happened, he assured that his government has tried to contain this type of situation, where the problem of domestic violence is present.

From the Secretariat for Women, he pointed out that important actions are being carried out to prevent women from being attacked through femicides.

Rocha Moya, recognized that the alleged perpetrator is referred to the authority for reasons of misconduct to the Police and Good Governmentso that being located, it is only expected to execute the arrest warrant for the crime committed.

Read more: Painful journey: Itzel’s body is transferred to his native community in El Fuerte, Sinaloa

Itzel “N” was 26 years old and worked as a stylist in an establishment in the center of El Fuerte; His body was found Wednesday morning at a home in the same sector.