Angostura, Sinaloa.- Today an important work began for the inhabitants of Alhuey, Angostura, with the Start signal for the continuation of the highway on 5 de Mayo street in this community, and before this Mayor Miguel Ángel Angulo, pointed out that there are multiple benefits that this project brings.

Which consists of paving with hydraulic concrete, sidewalks, lighting, LED lights, drainage repair and drinking water network.

There are 2,569 people who benefit from this work, since they are the residents who live in this community.

José Luis Covanillas explained that an investment of 100 million pesos was necessary, since it is a work of great relevance and social meaning, which will give a new face to the region.

Lupita Angulo, ejido commissioner, highlighted that they had been working on this project since 2008, and since then they had been negotiating with municipal and state authorities, and finally their struggle is bearing fruit.

Paving begins on 5 de Mayo street in Alhuey, Angostura | Photo: Noé Mascareño/ Debate

“We want to see the street finished,” he said, asking the governor to continue supporting them until the street is completely paved.

For his part, Ruben Rocha Moya, governor of Sinaloa, pointed out that It is not only about paving the street, but correcting some details that had been preventing adequate traffic for the recent ones in this place.

He stressed that they will not stop until the street is completely paved and pointed out that during his government he will seek to carry out works for the benefit of society.

He said that the intention is to pave more streets in this community, for which he asked the municipal president to remain participatory and provide economic resources to carry out more projects that benefit society, and at this point he stressed that Alhuey is a town that It is very well located and is of great relevance. “I know I have a funding source to do it,” he said.