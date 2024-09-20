Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, alias The Menchitowas found guilty this Friday of drug trafficking. The 34-year-old drug trafficker, son of Nemesio Oseguera The Mencholeader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was convicted by a unanimous jury verdict of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and methamphetamine, and illegal use of weapons in connection with his criminal activities. The verdict came after a two-week trial in the District of Columbia court in Washington, and just over a day of deliberations. Oseguera faces a sentence of 40 years in prison to life plus 30 years.

“El Menchito led the Jalisco Cartel’s efforts to use murder, kidnapping and torture to turn his criminal organization into a self-proclaimed empire, manufacturing fentanyl and flooding the United States with massive amounts of lethal drugs,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. Garland noted that Oseguera, who went on trial four years after being extradited from Mexico, joins a long list of criminal leaders who have fallen through the cracks in the U.S. legal system. The prosecutor thanked Mexican authorities for their cooperation in carrying out the verdict and “bringing the cartel’s leaders to justice.” The trial against El Mencho’s heir is the highest-profile trial ever against the CJNG, a bitter rival of the Sinaloa Cartel and one of the most powerful criminal forces in the world, in that country.

Information under development.

