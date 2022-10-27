Yesterday evening at Juve the general despair returned, by virtue of the planned elimination from the Champions League. Now we will have to face the latest match against PSG in the best possible way to at least try to gain access to the Europa League. Even the former Juventus player Ruben Olivera expressed his thoughts and did so through statements made in exclusive to IlBiancoNero.com.

Positive signs have emerged since the retreat, do you think this could be a starting point?

‘In these two games a little confidence has returned to the whole environment. Now we work with more serenity and with more desire, I hope they are a starting point for Juve. The next in the league will be against Lecce and the teams fighting for salvation are always tricky. ‘

What game do you expect against Lecce?

‘I expect to see Juve with the same attitude as in the last two games. Going to attack immediately and bring home the three points, with the players who are more confident I think they will be able to play a good match. ‘

Do you think Rabiot can be a new point of reference for the team?

‘Rabiot has already played important games for two seasons. When he is well he is of the highest level, he fits in, shoots, scores, he’s fantastic, but he has to solve the problem of his lack of continuity. He still has some gaps, but he has played more than 100 games with Juve and now it’s time to take control of the Juventus midfield‘.

How much can Juve change with the return of Chiesa and Pogba?

‘With the return of Church can change a lot. He is a point of reference, one who skips the man, scores, has determination and a spirit of sacrifice, will surely bring his contribution. Pogba, on the other hand, is a question mark because he is no longer a kid and I think it will take a few more games to get back into shape. ‘

Do you think this team lacks leaders?

‘Yes, in my opinion yes. Juve have always had at least two or three leaders on or off the pitch who have always carried the team forward. Now there are Cuadrado and Bonucci but the Colombian is not charismatic in the same way as Leo. Bonucci may be a leader but he needs some other important figure at his side. But let’s remember that we always talk about international players and who have always played on important stages. ‘

Do you still include Juve for the Scudetto fight?

‘It’s a little early to talk about it now. The Naples Up to now she has shown that she is the best, she has strength, she drifts well, she feels confident. They have created a solid group and the enthusiasm that a square like Naples brings to you is fundamental. This year they do not expect anything and hope to stay there as long as possible. It’s early though, Juve and Inter will come out and have their say, I’m sure‘.

Almost impossible to qualify for the round of 16, do you think we can aim to win the Europa League?

‘Perhaps. It is important that they make a good performance against PSG, then they can try to win the Europa League. It is an important trophy as well Juve cannot close another season without titles, especially an international trophy has been missing for many years and will only do well. This year there are likely to be many ‘Champions’ teams that have won a lot and I hope it can come out of an important stage.’