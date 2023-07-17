Lots of money, lots of money. To him as to other players. Arabia and the Arab formations are turning this recent transfer window upside down and they are doing it with unattainable figures for other clubs. Here because Reuben Neves now a former Wolverhampton player, does not hide the real reasons that led him to leave the Premier League and accept the offer from Al-Hilal which will give him 25 million a season.

REASONS – “I chose Saudi to give my family the life I always wanted to give them, it’s the biggest trophy of my career,” he said Reuben Neves obviously referring to the rich engagement proposal that was offered to him. Then on the Arab football movement: “The Al Hilal project is undoubtedly the best. Since the news of my transfer started circulating, my social media went crazy, it was incredible to see the amount of fans of the team and the their passion for football, so it was a good decision for me and my family, I’m sure.”