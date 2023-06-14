Last Monday, the world of dubbing lost an important member, since Ruben Moyaactor who gave voice to various characters such as he-man, Morgan Freeman and arnold schwarznegger, ceased to exist at age 62, as reported by the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) on its Instagram account. Details of the reason for her death have not yet been provided.

“The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Rubén Moya. Actor with extensive experience in the world of professional dubbing. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the board of directors and the ANDI Surveillance Committee, ”said the group on its social network.

Colleagues said their last goodbye to Rubén Moya

One of those who spoke out to lament the death of Moya was lalo garza, who lends his voice to the characters of Krillin in Dragon Ball Z; Josh Nichols in Drake & Josh; among others, and that on his social networks he wrote about what happened. “One of the most emblematic voices in the world of dubbing has gone out. Rest in peace, GREAT Rubén Moya ”, he wrote.

Moya brought together more than 40 years of experience as a dubbing actor, commercial announcer and director. Photo: The Nation

Through his Twitter account, Garza also recognized Moya’s career, as he expressed his admiration for the work he did in all these years. “Just as you tell me, today I tell the world… Rubén Moya was one of the voices of my childhood. Rest in peace #RubenMoya ”, he concluded.

Another colleague who spoke out was Kerygma Flowers, voice actress who played Sadness in Inside Out, Emily Prentiss in Criminal Minds, etc. “Her unmatched voice of hers. Goodbye Rubén Moya, 1960-2023. Thank you for giving us the incredible! ”, published Flores.

What characters did Rubén Moya play?

Some of the characters to which Moya lent his voice were He-Man, protagonist of the well-known animated series of the 80s, Emperor Zurg in “Toy Story 2”, Morgan Freeman in the Spanish versions of different series and movies. like “Almighty”, “Batman: The Dark Knight”, etc.

In addition, he was the voice of Arnold Schwarznegger in “The Expendables 2” (2012), “Conan, the Destroyer” (1984) and in “True Lies” (1994).

