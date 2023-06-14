













Rúben Moya: What were the most iconic characters of this prolific voice actor? | EarthGamer

Perhaps the most recognized by several generations is He-Man. The actor was in charge of giving voice to the hero of Eternia in his original series of the eighties. Rubén Moya’s interpretation of the character was so memorable that he returned for different projects. The most recent was on tape Chip and Hit the Rescuewhere the eighties icon had a brief appearance.

In the world of animation he came to have a close relationship with Disney and its productions. Who can forget him as the voice of the imposing Cobra Bubbles in Lilo and Stitchas well as the evil Emperor Zurg in toy story 2 and in Buzz Lightyear: Star Command. She also lent her voice to the puffer fish from Finding Nemo and the villain Shan-Yu in mulan.

Source: Warner Bros.

In the field of live action Rubén Moya practically served as the official voice of actor Morgan Freeman. Perhaps the most remembered of his performances is in all of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. However, it was not the only occasion, since he lent his voice to him in more than thirty tapes.

Of course, he also got his chance to shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In Guardians of the Galaxyhe was the voice of the villain Ronan the Accuser. He also reprized the role in the brief appearance of the villains during Captain Marvel.

Rubén Moya also made his way into the world of anime and video games

Having such a powerful voice, Rubén Moya was called to interpret different characters from the anime. One of his most recognized roles in this area was that of the ghost Amidamaru in the pair of animes of shaman king. We also can’t forget that she gave voice to Apollo in Knights of the Zodiac: Overture in Heaven. In addition, after the unfortunate death of José Lavat, he became the official narrator of dragonball.

Of course, his success also made him jump into the world of video games. Although here he devoted himself more to a few incidental characters, he had a couple of big-name roles. Among them Count Dooku in Star Wars Battlefront II and in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Source: Bridge

Finally we come to his most important roles in the games and interestingly his last. Rubén Moya was in charge of giving his voice to the Great Deku Tree in the trilogy of Zelda made of Breath of the Wild, Age of Calamity and Tears of the Kingdom.

So there you have a fairly extensive list of characters voiced by the great Rubén Moya. There is no doubt that he left us a great one, but his memory will last thanks to the enormous number of projects in which he participated. Rest in peace.

