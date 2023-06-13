Rubén Moya, the dubbing actor who, if you cannot locate by name, surely by his voice, has passed away. Since, recently the interpretation of him as he-man or the prince Adam from the animated series: He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. This unfortunate loss occurs, ironically today June 12, Dubbing Day.

It was the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) who broke the news through their social media accounts. Rubén Moya was 62 years old.

“The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Rubén Moya. Actor with extensive experience in the world of professional dubbing. We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the ANDI Board of Directors and Surveillance Committee.”

Some of the actors that Moya lent his voice to in the Spanish dubbed versions of movies and series are: Danny Glover, Jon Voight, José René “Tun Tún”, Kris Kristofferson, Dennis Farina, Brad Garrett, John Goodman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Morgan Freeman.

Some of his colleagues began to express their gratitude for having shared a profession with him and other messages through their own social networks. One of them was Lalo Garza, known as the voice of Krillin in dragonball and josh of Drake & Josh.

One of the most emblematic voices in the world of dubbing has gone out. Rest in Peace the GREAT Rubén Moya. — Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) June 12, 2023

Moya was originally from Chilpancingo Guerrero and was born on October 31, 1960. He decided to become an actor after seeing Aniceto Menéndez in the movie the false door. He received professional education from him at the Andrés Soler Academy and the CADAC.

Via: instagram

Editor’s note: Rest in peace…