Today, June 12, 2023, it went viral through social networks such as Twitter about the loss of Rubén Moyaand all the fans began to regret the event.

Rubén Moya was one of the most recognized dubbing voice actors, in addition to He-Man he also gave life to characters such as director ton de Aggretsuko and he was the narrator of the film “Because that’s life?”to mention some of his great performances, in addition to the prolific one he maintained in The Masters of Universe.

Source: Ruben Moya

Definitely, his loss is very unfortunate, especially in the face of such a controversial landscape in the dubbing industry. Rubén Moya leaves a void as a professional and as a person. However, his interpretation of He-Man will be with us forever.

The voice actor was 62 years old.

Where can I watch Masters of The Universe?

The series is available on Netflix. In addition to a couple of alternate installments that have the original dubbing into Spanish.

