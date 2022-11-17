Best teacher in Spain in the non-formal education category
The professor from Cartagena teaches Therapeutic Pedagogy and Hearing and Language at the Lideria School International in Puerto Lumbreras
Game-based learning at all educational stages, without textbooks and only with projects. That is the secret of Professor Rubén Martínez (Cartagena, 1994) to catch the attention of his students, children and adults. He has just been recognized as the best teacher in Spain in the non-formal education category at the Premios Edu
#Rubén #Martínez #politicians #stepping #schools
Leave a Reply