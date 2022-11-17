Rubén Martínez, in the classroom of the center where he teaches. / J. INSA / AGM

Game-based learning at all educational stages, without textbooks and only with projects. That is the secret of Professor Rubén Martínez (Cartagena, 1994) to catch the attention of his students, children and adults. He has just been recognized as the best teacher in Spain in the non-formal education category at the Premios Edu