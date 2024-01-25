The Foundation recognizes the report 'Autists against stereotypes', published on Sunday, April 2, 2023, which addresses the increase in the incidence of ASD

Presentation ceremony of the winning work, this Wednesday, in Plasencia, and the image of LA VERDAD journalist Rubén García Bastida.

Thursday, January 25, 2024



| Updated 3:43 p.m.





LA VERDAD journalist Rubén García Bastida has won the V National Placeat Journalism Award, organized by the Placeat Plena Inclusion Extremadura Foundation, with the report titled 'Autists against stereotypes'.

This was decided by a jury made up of journalists belonging to various…