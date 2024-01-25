The Foundation recognizes the report 'Autists against stereotypes', published on Sunday, April 2, 2023, which addresses the increase in the incidence of ASD
Thursday, January 25, 2024, 2:58 p.m.
LA VERDAD journalist Rubén García Bastida has won the V National Placeat Journalism Award, organized by the Placeat Plena Inclusion Extremadura Foundation, with the report titled 'Autists against stereotypes'.
This was decided by a jury made up of journalists belonging to various…
#Rubén #García #Bastida #VERDAD #wins #national #Placeat #journalism #award
Leave a Reply