Thursday, April 6, 2023, 5:25 p.m.





A month has passed since Andrés Navarro decided to slam the door and leave the PSOE of Torrevieja decapitated and, this Holy Thursday, the regional executive of the party has already decided who will lead that manager who will take charge of the group until the election of a new general secretary. Its president will be Rubén Ferrándiz from Almoradio, one of the most trusted people of the PSPV leader in Vega Baja and mayor of Dolores, Joaquín Hernández.

Next to him, to guide a ship in low hours will be the councilor of the PSOE of Albatera Rosa Guillén and the militant of l’Alfàs del Pi Alejandro Luengo. Not a single name from Torrevieja, but they will in any case be the ones who will guide and help the newly appointed candidate, the independent Bárbara Soler, to compose a list for the upcoming municipal elections in May.

Despite the obvious disagreement between the militancy and the party apparatus, the PSPV claims that “this appointment is born from the consensus between the regional executive of Vega Baja, the provincial executive and the national executive of the PSOE.” Likewise, the regional secretary, Joaquín Hernández, has also declared that “we must thank the militancy for having put the socialist project first. Consensus is always the key to go out and win Torrevieja ».

On the other hand, the new president of the new management commission, Rubén Ferrándiz, assures that he has already started the round of contacts with the candidate Bárbara Soler and the members of the socialist municipal group. «In the next few days the composition of this provisional leadership will be communicated to the militancy of the Torrevieja socialist group and the Electoral Committee will be appointed».

Party spokesmen indicate to this newspaper that the interim period could last up to two months, but they warn that this is an exceptional situation, since never before in the recent history of the party had this circumstance occurred in the middle of the electoral period. Just a few days ago the president, Ximo Puig, signed the decree calling for elections.

Upon his departure last March, Andrés Navarro leveled serious accusations against the party apparatus, accusing it of operating “behind the backs of the militancy.” Also, despite the fact that he highlighted the “validity” of Bárbara Soler as her candidate, he called her a person more “affiliated to the right” due to the links of some of her relatives with the PP.

Navarro, despite repeatedly expressing his desire to run in primaries to be re-elected as a mayoral candidate, was never allowed. First, Joaquín Martínez Campillo was appointed candidate, who withdrew shortly after for “health reasons”, and, secondly, Soler.

Currently, the Socialists have three seats in the Torrevieja plenary session, those of the former Secretary General Andrés Navarro himself and that of the councilors Andrés Antón and Ana Pérez.