Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Ruben Felix Gastelum is a new member of Sinaloa College. He is an agricultural scientist who has received four Tecno-Agro awards, granted by the Farmers Association of the Fuerte Sur Riveron four different occasions, for his outstanding contributions to the scientific investigation of the farming.

Due to his great career and abundant merits, he was admitted as a member of this prestigious collegiate body.

Governor attended the event. Ruben Rochatop level officials of the State government, as well as academics.

“He is a prolific and solid scientist, whose name must be inscribed in the pages of exemplary lives of our entity and the country. We are very proud of the recognitions he has received in Mexico and abroad, who deserves honor”, ​​said Rocha.