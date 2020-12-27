Alavés beat Eibar by 2 goals to 1 in Mendizorroza and faced Christmas Eve and Christmas with a good taste in their mouths. One of the scares starred him Rubén Duarte, who received a stomp from a teammate at the end of the game and had to be removed on a stretcher when there were a few minutes left to finish. Initially the lateral ligament of his knee was thought to be affected and that the injury could have consequences.

It was his brother Manolo, on Christmas Eve, who was in charge of sending a reassuring message through social networks. On Twitter he posted that “Merry Christmas from the Duarte family. I want to thank all the expressions of affection that we have received both privately and through social networks. The other day was a big scare but not as serious as it seemed, thank God. Top hobby … “

On Saturday the team returned to training and Duarte did the session on his own in the gym. But everything indicates that it can be recovered and that Pablo Machín can count on him for the engagement on December 31 in Pamplona. The one who has also started jogging through Ibaia is Pere Pons, who is recovering from a broken toe. Rodrigo Ely underwent surgery last week in Barcelona for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and is ruled out for several months. Battaglia will not play in Pamplona either for completing the cycle of five yellow cards.