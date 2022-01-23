Rubén Díez, CD Tenerife player, scored his first goal with the team from Tenerife last Friday against Real Oviedo. The game played by midfielder Maño could not have been better, since assisted Míchel Herrero in the 3-0 and scored a great goal from outside the box.

The Tenerife attacker he scored five goals the previous season when he was a member of CD Castellón. And, curiously, his last goal was on matchday 36 against Tenerife at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López, ending that game in a draw.

During what we have been in the championship, Díez has played 21 games, of which 10 have been as a starter. He has played 1,111 minutes, getting a goal and an assist. On the other hand, his last game as a starter was against CD Lugo on matchday 20 where the Canarian team drew 1-1.

“I needed a match like this”

Luis Miguel Ramis spoke to the media after Tenerife – Oviedo and referred to several players, including the Aragonese footballer: “Rubén Díez needed a match like this, He has participated a lot, he gave us control and he is a boy who is going to score goals here because he has clarity near the box. All that helps him and the team grow.”