Defense has been Pep Guardiola’s big headache since he arrived at Manchester City. His investment in the wings has been remarkable over the years, but he has also focused on finding a defender who inherits not only the level but also the hierarchy left behind by Vincent Kompany, a club legend for a decade. After 235 million invested in centrals, Guardiola already has the leader: Ruben Dias has been voted best footballer of the season by the Association of Football Journalists in England.

Ruben Dias cost 70 million last summer but from the first moment his level has been a guarantee for the citizens, who they have left a clean sheet in 14 of the 31 games that the former Benfica has played as a starter. His presence, in addition, has awakened the best version of John Stones, who was the first signing for the center of the defense in the first year of Pep Guardiola. In total, 55 million Manchester City paid Everton to sign one of the best defenders in England. After a drop in level, also affected by injuries and non-sporting problems, Stones has returned to his best version alongside Ruben Dias.

In between, Aymeric Laporte (65 million) and Nathan Aké (45 million) have also arrived at Manchester City. The former Athletic player was key in the 2018/19 season, being the undisputed starter and one of the best in the entire Premier League, until the following year an injury took him out of the lineup. ANDhe last summer, Aké traded a Bournemouth relegation for a whole City, but has spent much of the season in cotton due to muscle problems and has only played 13 games.