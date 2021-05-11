Rúben Dias has become a staple player at Manchester City. Guardiola’s team will be Premier champions this week if they beat Newcastle and the Portuguese central defender has emerged as one of the best in Europe at his position this season. His signing for the English club was closed last August. Benfica, his club of origin, received a fixed amount of 68 million that could be increased by virtue of various variables included in the transfer contract. The Dias transfer was seen as a new attempt by City to try to find solutions to a position that suffered many ups and downs. Betting on Dias, a very young player, then 22 years old, and with little experience was seen as a risk. But the ex of the Benfica has finished with any type of doubt, although it did not cost little.

The statistics of Rúben Dias this season. BeSoccer

And now City will have to pay something more for him. As explained A Ball, Dias has met the conditions that were included as a bonus in the transfer. Mainly, these were limited to the number of games the player played in his first season with Manchester City. At this time, Dias has 47 games with his team, 46 of them as a starter and 42 complete. Add a total of 3973 minutes of play. For this reason, Benfica will receive 3.6 million euros more to increase the amount for the center to 71.6 million. The City will disburse them with satisfaction. The importance of Rúben Dias is growing in Guardiola’s scheme, as could be seen in the tie against Paris Saint Germain, where he was one of the best players citizen.