Mexico.- On November 27, it was announced that the wife of Rubén Cerda, Teresa Herreradied due to a strong hepatic cirrhosis type 4, because he had a fatty liver as a result of being overweight.

A few weeks ago, the first actor announced in the morning program ‘Venga la Alegría’ that his wife was going through a very difficult time regarding her health, because her overweight caused her diabetes and liver damage.

“They are reporting it to me as very serious, so we need your support to request blood and platelet donors,” the 61-year-old also requested in the medium.

However, now things are different, since Rubén Cerda faces the unfortunate loss from his wife, who confessed that her life partner urgently needed to receive a liver transplant to be able to continue with her life, but unfortunately they could not find a donor, which caused Tere’s imminent death in the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition Salvador Zubiránwhere she was hospitalized.

Through an interview conducted by TV pictureCerda narrated what he was living with his beloved wife, who explained that they said goodbye, since she had asked him to sing a song for her, a song by the deceased singer, Pablo Milanesit is about “How was it?”.

The artist explained that the song was very special for them as a couple and they used to share it at special moments, and according to his statement, Tere left in peace.

It should be noted that the disease Teresa Herrera It began 4 months ago, due to the fact that she presented inflammation that led her to develop cirrhosis of the liver, which is why Rubén Cerda’s wife had been hospitalized on several occasions.