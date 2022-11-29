Ruben Cerda The 61-year-old is in mourning at the moment, and it was the same artist who reported the death of his wife, Tere Herrero, for which he opened his heart before the cameras of Venga la Alegría, where he assured that the mother of his children left this world in peace.

Rubén Cerda pointed out that the last will of his wife It was that his body was cremated and that a party was held with karaoke, he also asked the father of his children not to stop working, letting him know that life goes on.

“She fought until the last second, unfortunately her body deteriorated a lot, the organ was already ready, she went on the waiting list immediately the organ appeared, unfortunately that was the day she died,” Rubén Cerda said very calmly before the morning cameras.

And it is that Tere Herrero had a liver transplant, but according to the Mexican actor, things got somewhat complicated, so his beloved asked as a request not to have sequelae of any kind if something happened in the operation, so he preferred to leave this world in a calm way.

According to the actor, who was his wife’s partner in various projects and who also boosted her career for the great team that they were, he asked God that his wife’s will be fulfilled and that she leave this world full of love without any pain which was granted, because she left very calm surrounded by the love of her children.

“We accompany you in your grief”, “My deepest condolences Rubén Cerda, a big hug, God give strength to the whole family”, What a beautiful marriage and what she said!! QEPD”, write the networks.