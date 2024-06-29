He Mexican actor Ruben Cerda63 years old, who has a great career in film, television, theater, voice-over, radio hosting and dubbing, was emergency hospitalized in Mexico City and undergoing surgery. The actor who gained great popularity with his character “Gordonio” in the comedy show “Zero in Conduct” (created by comedian Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo), He explained that this is related to a gastric bypass surgery that was done a while ago (surgery that reduces the size of the stomach for weight loss).

In an interview for the program “De primera mano” on Imagen Televisión, Ruben Cerda He said that he was doing some shopping in a shopping center in Mexico City, when from one moment to the next, he began to have severe pain and ended up on the floor. “Many people around me called doctors, they were able to get a wheelchair and from there they ran to the hospital, what happened to me is a situation that is common in people who have surgery. gastric bypass”.

Rubén Cerda, actor of “Cero en Conducto”, explained that this surgery is called “Roux-en-Y gastrojejunal bypass”, which consists of making a “Y” with the stomach. “One line of the intestine comes from the stomach and the other is pulled from the intestine and attached to the little stomach that has just formed, and below they join them so that the gastric juices pour from the stomach into the intestine.” According to the voice actor, he had a strangulation in his intestine“I digest in the intestine and it is common nowadays, what they do is close that space, that ‘Y’ that is left which is a fork or a hangman, so the intestine passed through there 80 centimeters and became strangled, that is what happened to me, it is called intestinal hernia.”

In addition, Rubén Cerda mentioned that he is alive thanks to the fact that he was treated quickly and had timely surgery.“It is a very serious situation. If there had been a complete strangulation of the intestine, life would have been at risk.”

It is worth mentioning that it was in 2006, when The “Zero in Conduct” actor underwent gastric bypass, since he weighed 220 kilos and managed to lose 120 kilos.

