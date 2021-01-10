The good run of Tenerife today will have an enemy as dangerous as known: Ruben Castro. The Gran Canaria striker already knows what it is score against the blue and white so those of Luis Miguel Ramis must be very earrings from him to avoid scares and have options to add the fifth consecutive victory that would accommodate them in a quieter area (follow the game live on AS.com).

He blue and white cast seems to have found its way after a faltering start. The coach has achieved shore up defensive strength because it is no longer granted so much and in attack, the aim is being more effective: now less is reached, but more is hit.

The Carthaginians, for their part, they know that this game you can mark the team future and also the coach. Though Aguilar He has only been two games, he still does not know the victory as an Albinegro coach (one defeat and a tie against Alcorcón and Zaragoza respectively). In addition, the sensations are the same as in the last stage of Borja Jiménez, a weak team in defense and without clarity in the offensive aspect. Everything remains to what they can invent men like Gallar, Nacho Gil, Castro and Elady, the latter down for testing positive for Covid-19. Like the winger, loved in his day by Tenerife, Do not travel De la Bella, due to physical discomfort, José Ángel, sanctioned, Bulka, just landed from Poland, and Verza, who is looking for a way out.

The blue and white They come from winning in the League and in the Cup, so the coach has some doubts about his starting eleven. In goal, the normal thing is that follow Dani Hernández, despite Ortolá’s good role in the KO trophy; the defense will surely be that of last weekend; while in the middle Gio Zarfino, already recovered from his injury, opposes starting with Aitor Sanz. In attack, Nono and the pair of forwards that are beginning to consolidate are also expected: Apeh and Fran Sol.

Of Aguilar’s pupils, meanwhile, Forniés will remain in the right back due to the absence of Alberto De la Bella while Carrasquilla will be the main novelty. The Panamanian returns after suspension and will occupy a place in the double pivot. The question is who accompanies him, if Clavería or Aguza. Whoever does not do so could advance their position to be behind Ruben Castro. The ram, raised in Las Palmas, wants to recover the scoring nose that led him to be the top scorer in Second. He adds nine goals and his success will depend on whether the Albinegros obtain a good result.