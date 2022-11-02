The return of Rubén Castro is the focus of all eyes for tomorrow’s match (Cartagonova. 7:00 p.m.) against Málaga. This Wednesday, the Cartagena coach was quite blunt about how the public should react, whether with whistles for the cold goodbye from the canary or applause for the 39 goals he scored in two seasons: «I want to see him because he is a good kid and we it helped a lot. I want to win, that it doesn’t go well for him and when the game is over I will greet him again. Rubén Castro has made history in Cartagena, but I am clear that we must applaud our team. We must not whistle anyone, but we must applaud our people », he assured.

Luis Carrión has the certain absences of Delmás, Kiko Olivas and Ferreiro due to injury, and Musto due to suspension. There are players with “some discomfort”, among those cases Jairo Izquierdo, who will decide tomorrow Thursday whether to press more or less. The Cartagena coach does not trust Málaga, who is at the bottom and his players, emotionally affected, were branded as “mercenaries” after the last defeat at La Rosaleda (0-1).

The Catalan coach drew from the last precedent, when Leganés visited Cartagonova in an identical situation, beat Efesé (1-2) and took off based on good results. Carrión believes that Malaga “has deserved more” in these 13 league games and is convinced that his counterpart, Pepe Mel, has the curriculum to handle these situations as delicate as the current one.

The Albinegros have spent a month and a half in positions of promotion to First Division and have added 11 points out of 21 against teams in the ‘top 10’. «We are there because we compete 100%, because we train 100% and because we go for anyone. We are going to fight it, but the pressure on large budgets, “said Carrión.

“It is a year that history can be made, speaking clearly,” said Carrión after the recent commotion in the stands. The entertainment stands have decided not to cheer during the match, as a protest against LaLiga’s ban on not allowing access to drums and trumpets. The Catalan regretted the “unfortunate” altercations last Sunday and understood the position of the fans (“the just pay for sinners”), but advocated maintaining the atmosphere and “the magic” in the Cartagonova.

The fans, basic to get “many points”



Efesé, Carrión recalled, is a modest club, which does not go to the transfer market with its wallet and which “speaks, fights and convinces” the players with more arguments than money. The fans, therefore, “are a lung” and have helped “to get a lot of points.” For this reason, the coach asked “that the field continue to be as it has been up to now.”