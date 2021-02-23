It happened in Sebastián Beccacece’s second game, just before the classic with Independiente. Racing had tied with Argentinos Juniors and the coach was asked at the press conference his continuity was in doubt.

The long-haired coach laughed. The team won the Avellaneda derby and led until the end of the year, when Diego Milito decided to leave the club. Now, Juan Antonio Pizzi lives a similar situation. No one questioned him about his future, but he is under the scrutiny of the fans, who do not go to the field as a result of the pandemic, but express themselves through social networks. After two dates of the Professional League Cup, the team showed many unevenness.

Admonished. Pizzi, on Saturday during the draw with Aldosivi. The fans look at him askance because the team does not start.

In this context, Rubén Capria’s word has authority. And the support of the manager is important. After all, it was the Magician who chose the santafesino.

“I don’t think a two-game diagnosis can be made. It’s not possible. What worries me the most is the operation. It is all very recent, there has been a lot of change, but there is a synergy. And we must not forget that we have the problem of the pandemic, they are not excuses, but the players have just arrived ”, said Capria in TNT Sports.

He added: “In the second game we had some favorable responses. We are in this process of improvement, searching for solutions ”.

Capria praised Marcelo Gallardo and revealed: “I value River’s process, he had the ability to maintain the demanding levels and that is what one will try to look for. That’s why we want two players per position, that’s what we’re aiming for ”.

River, precisely, will be his rival on Thursday, March 4 in Santiago del Estero for the Argentine Super Cup (the referee will be Darío Herrera).

The manager spoke of the arrival of Ignacio Piatti, free from San Lorenzo. “Nacho He is a very talented player, very intelligent, he can give us hierarchy, he can give us that step, that intelligence, Pizzi knows him very well, an incorporation that helps young people, “he explained.

And he added: “It is not so easy to replace a figure like Lisandro with everything he represented on and off the court.” Lopez rescinded his contract and left for Atlanta United in MLS, where he will be managed by Gabriel Heinze.

Mena, out for Covid-19

ℹ️ MEDICAL PART In training on Sunday after the game with Aldosivi, Eugenio Mena was swabbed due to symptoms of COVID-19. The test was positive. The footballer is isolated, in good health. Speedy recovery, @keno_mena! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/x3V1efcMZT – Racing Club (@RacingClub) February 23, 2021

The club reported that Eugenio Mena was infected with coronavirus. The Chilean will not be able to play on Sunday against Estudiantes in La Plata. Will Alexis Soto return or will Lorenzo Melgarejo continue on the left back? Meanwhile, Fabricio Domínguez would play in Stadium One. Will he replace Iván Pillud or will he move in the middle of the field?