Rubén Blades, at the latest edition of the La Mar de Músicas festival. Marcial Guillen (EFE)

During the confinement imposed by the pandemic, and due to the closure of entertainment venues, many musicians from Bogotá took to the streets and parks of residential areas. For a long time they had to become mendicants. The guild en masse went out to make music as it has always been done: with the hat turned upside down on a rug.

On occasions, the music program in my canton began at eight in the morning and lasted until nightfall. The hardship put both the vallenateros of the Modelia neighborhood and the chamber music students of the National University in trouble.

Each genre had its golden minutes, including the joropo that divides its folklore between Colombia and Venezuela. And there were, of course, karaoke idiots, insufferable Shakira and Whitney Houston imitations. I don’t know where a trio of lyrical singers came to us from –mezzotenor and baritone—all of them in their thirties, who offered every Friday, for several weeks, a program of great hummable classics of Italian opera, from Bellini to Puccini.

They colonized with their audio equipment the southeast corner of the municipal park of La Bella Suiza and they sounded superbly good. They collected not only cash donations, but also small plates of cake, chicken cakes, pandebonos, almojábanas, small glasses of whiskey and sparkling wine.

They gave way to a very young brass combo—trumpet and slide trombone, guitar and percussion—whose repertoire was almost exclusively Rubén Blades, with only a few classicist “dissidents” in honor of Puerto Rican Rafael Cortijo, an idol in Cali. The sonero and musical director of those millennials turned out to be the tenor of the lyrical trio.

It was easy to get used to waiting for them at the end of the afternoon—they played an elegant eight-measure fanfare, as a greeting and farewell—because, without departing from the repertoire of maestro Blades, each time they incorporated a theme that was perhaps no longer frequented but without treasured doubt. It is the case of Like you, the rhythmic bolero-son that in one of those little afternoons of confinement became what the Germans call Ohrwurm: the stubborn melodic bug that, entering through the middle ear, lodges a musical phrase in the temporal lobe, disco of the human brain. He Ohrwurm he can accompany us all day with his happy llama. That’s how it happened to me then Like you.

The press and social networks have reported that maestro Blades has already turned 75 and what you are reading is my modest way of joining the hemispheric jubilation with which we celebrate the troubadour—that word, placed here, is not excessive or flattering—that has accompanied my generation from one century to the next and still continues to inspire legions of Latin Americans born on this side of Spotify and its unsinkable I sing Abacua.

A few weeks ago, the Spanish Cervantes Institute sponsored a new edition of its successful Benengeli Festival, which dedicates, every year, I think, an international week to literature in our language. Master Blades participated there in a colloquium that I was able to see, and you can still see, on the stupendous supercalifragilistic platforms of the Institute.

The brilliant philosopher, basketball player and narrator from Antioquia, Gilmer Mesa, and a Panamanian obstetrician who, according to what “very knowledgeable” people tell us, masterfully cultivates crime novels, Dr. Osvaldo Reyes, engaged in a relaxed, luxuriant, joyful chat with Blades.

The world of ideas and words is so wide, alive and unfathomable that I do not doubt the existence of a dissertation that gives a detailed account of the happy trade between the Blades reader and the classics of the language. This idea dictates to me the memory of a session of the poetry workshop that the Venezuelan poet Eleazar León dictated in Caracas, at the beginning of this century, at the Center for Latin American Studies Rómulo Gallegos.

León compared two violent ones, one, historical, from the Andalusian 17th century, protagonist of the tragic romance of the handsome Francisco Estevan, a native of Lucena, Kingdom of Córdoba, appeared in Valencia in 1835 and whose author was always signed Daughter of Agustín Laborda.

The other lived in the 19th century, was originally Colombian and transmuted by the passing of the century and the popular fervor into a Panamanian proto-hero: Victoriano Lorenzo, a transcript of the prodigious, elusive, brave intimidator of the Spanish occupiers, Cipriano Armenteros, Conceived by Blades.

When referring to the work of Blades, the poet León always preferred to call it with unction Romance de Cipriano Armenteros; That’s what I also call him because it happens that the Panamanian is a living classic, someone capable of composing a paean to the rumbero Dionisos, irresistibly enchanting and inexhaustible as his banbanquere or a satirical letrilla worthy of the gongorino Miracles of the world are.

I’m talking about his guaracha Las esquinas, whose little bug reads: “… the corners are the same in all of Laos (bis), in Panama or Borinquen they serve to stand still.” And so I could go on and on for several thousand characters with no space. right now i listen West Indian Mana beautiful tribute to a branch of its ancestors.

75 Latin American years lived all in the wake of Orpheus. Happy Birthday teacher!