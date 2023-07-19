Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 01:16



The Latin music icon Rubén Blades, winner of eleven Grammys and ten other Latin Grammys, returned to Cartagena last night, five years after his last concert at La Mar de Músicas, with his ‘Salswing Tour’.

He was accompanied by the Roberto Delgado Big Band, made up of 20 Panamanian musicians who have been accompanying him for the last 13 years. Blades received the 2023 La Mar de Músicas award from the mayoress of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

The Cartagena festival awards this award for being one of the great chroniclers of the social and political reality of Latin America. His style has been described as intellectual sauce.

Known as the poet of salsa, he is one of the most successful and prolific singer-songwriters in Latin America. Blades thus joins the prizes that the festival has awarded in previous editions to Youssou N’Dour, Salif Keita, Totó la Momposina, Oumou Sangaré, Susana Baca, Cheick Lô, Pablo Milanés, Omara Portuondo, Gino Paoli and Jorge Drexler.