Tuesday, July 18, 2023, 00:10



Red carpet, sharp cheers and gestures of admiration ready to receive this Tuesday, at 11:00 p.m. and in the Paco Martín Auditorium of Parque Torres, one of the greatest references in music in Spanish: Rubén Blades.

The Panamanian, who returns to Cartagena with his Salswing Tour, will also receive the La Mar de Músicas 2023 award, an award that the festival organization gives him both for the important social meaning of his music and for his ability to win the battle against the industry and commercial radio stations through songs as extensive and masterful as ‘Pablo Pueblo’ or the inexhaustible ‘Pedro Navaja’, in addition to emphasizing his undeniable influence on dozens of artists.

Accompanied by the twenty musicians who are part of the spectacular Roberto Delgado Big Band, with whom he has been working and enjoying for more than a decade, Blades is one of the highlights of the twenty-eighth edition of a festival already ready to surrender to his feet. His will be the last concert of a day that will begin in the CIM square, at 7:00 p.m., with the free performance of Hoonine, a project by the Murcian singer, composer and producer Carme Alarcón who debuted last year with the fantastic ‘Roca roja ‘. Electronic pop with brilliant melodies and remarkable directness. Highly recommended.

TODAY’S PROGRAM

8:00 p.m. hoonine

CIM square. Free entrance.

9:30 p.m. Queralt Lahoz

Town hall courtyard.

11:00 p.m. martha wainwright

Courtyard of the old CIM. €15.

11:00 p.m. Rubén Blades

Paco Martín Auditorium of Parque Torres. Sold out.

Later, at 8:00 p.m., in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento and also with free admission, it will be the turn of Queralt Lahoz, an artist with a strong stage presence whose repertoire establishes an energetic fusion between styles such as rap, urban music or flamenco.

At 9:30 p.m., in the courtyard of the old CIM and with tickets for 15 euros, the always interesting Martha Wainwright completes the day, who lands at La Mar de Músicas to present the songs from her outstanding ‘Love will be reborn’ live.