the singer-songwriter Ruben Blades, who a couple of months ago had to cancel a musical presentation at the Telethon in his country of origin because his group tested positive for COVID-19, is back in the news. Facing the general elections of 2024, the Panamanian composer, ruled out through the website he manages –www.rubenblades.com– Participate as a candidate in said elections.

Instead, the activist also urged independent politicians to join a common front in order to share ideas and proposals that seek to eradicate corruption and mediocrity from the Government.

“They should present and explain, in their respective electoral campaigns, a new administrative scheme and the replacement of current regulations and laws that favor corruption and the impunity of the corrupt,” Blades said in his statement.

YOU CAN SEE: Rubén Blades invited Ania to a ceremony where they paid tribute to the salsero

Rubén Blades declines his participation in the 2024 elections as a candidate

It was via his website that Rubén Blades denied the possibility of running as an independent candidate for the 2024 general elections in Panama. In the writing that he made for his platform -in which he touches on issues of the political situation-, the Panamanian artist expressed his sympathy for the movement another pathwhich is led by lawyer Ricardo Lombana.

“ I will not register as an independent candidate ”, he said in the subtitle of his extensive article in ‘bold’.

“Doing so would compete with the chance of victory for the new Otra Camino party and that would weaken their candidate,” added the composer.

Rubén Blades rules out running for president in 2024. Photo: Web page

YOU CAN SEE: Resident dedicates a moving message to Rubén Blades at the Latin Grammys: You are my teacher, my friend and a father to me

Instead, ‘El Poeta de la salsa’ suggested the possibility that the candidates for deputies unite, and thus, enlist in the Otra Camino party.

“All independents should close ranks around a single presidential candidacy in 2024, whoever is designated,” read one part of his statement.

“All candidates for independent deputies should register with Otro Camino, in order to present a common front and take advantage of the advantages and protections offered by the electoral law,” wrote the interpreter of “Amor y control”, responding emphatically to the questions from his followers about the possibility of competing for the position of head of state in his country.