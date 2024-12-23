The former footballer and former Valencia coach Ruben Baraja He said goodbye this Monday night to the team he loves with a heartfelt letter hours after learning of his dismissal as coach of the Che team. The man from Valladolid, hurt by the club’s situation, opened up in some lines in which he claimed to have “left his heart.”

“THANK YOU, first and foremost, for the trust placed in me to fulfill one of my professional dreamstrain my Valencia CF”, begins the brief statement shared through their social networks.

“It has been almost two very intense years in which we have shared many emotions, joys and also frustrations. From the first day to the last I have given my best, I have given my soul to help Valencia CF to overcome this difficult situation,” he adds before concluding his letter of thanks.

“I just want to emphasize my gratitude to the love of Valencianism and my desire and total conviction that this squad, which also gives its all to give its best, manages to achieve the goal. Valencia CF has been, is and always will be in my heart and, Although it is a sad moment, this stage has been a privilege and pride. Hui més que mai, AMUNT Valencia“, says the man who avoided a debacle last year and who has not been able to support a team that has arrived sunk in the table at the Christmas break.