Rubén Alcaraz, a Real Valladolid player, is having continuity in the team and acknowledged that after the game at El Sadar “you have a bad taste in your mouth” because “we played a good game, we were closer to winning than drawing now that the clear chances were ours. They settled for a draw. ” All this leads to optimism being installed in the blanquivioleta booth and for this reason the Catalan affirms that “I see a committed team that wants to do well, to get out of this situation“and he was” convinced “that they will reach the goal of the season, which is salvation.

The midfielder was honest stating that “we know that the back and forth matches are not good for us and if we achieve defensive strength, especially in our area, defending with force, we know that we have quality people upstairs, forwards with a lot of goals and we have they all row up “and disagreed that the team speculated in Pamplona:” I think there are many mini-parties in a game. ” On Saturday, Sevilla arrives at Zorrilla, the Champions team, and Alcaraz recognizes that this situation motivates them: “We have always competed well against the greats, it is true that we have not had success or fortune to win, but we really want to get a game of these ahead because although there are 11 days left, the most important is Saturday “and he stressed that it is key”minimize errors with Sevilla, with Osasuna, Any mistake in Primera hurts you and hurts you “.

Alcaraz is playing in the double pivot, lately with Roque Mesa, and on a personal level he explained that “I feel good with any teammate, it is a coach’s decision. I dedicate myself to training, working and giving my best” while in his analysis of the relegation fight noted that “We are seven teams involved, it is taking a lot to win games, We are in the section of the League in which if we win a game we give that little jump of confidence and relief of points. All the teams below are having a hard time winning, we have to continue our way, in this good wave and hopefully on Saturday we can get three points “and he explained that” there is a great squad, a lot of competition. Now the coach is giving confidence to an eleven, but he can change at any time. We are all going to be important between now and the end of the League “.