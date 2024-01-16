“After the World Health Organization defined rubella as eradicated in our country by 2021, screening for this infection is no longer recommended” to expectant mothers, explained the Higher Institute of Health, communicating the new guidelines in recent weeks. guide on physiological pregnancy developed by the National Guidelines System (Snlg). “I consider it a wrong decision”, comments Roberto Burioni today on Xprofessor of microbiology and virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan.

“Indeed – he specifies – women of childbearing age should be encouraged to check their serological situation (also against other viruses), in order to be able to experience a future pregnancy in the most peaceful and safe way possible”.

“The elimination of the endemic transmission of the rubella virus – underlined the ISS – is a great public health success, the result of tenacious work which has made it possible to achieve high vaccination coverage in the population and thus to dispense with pregnancy screening”.