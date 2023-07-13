Italy has eliminated rubella, which is no longer endemic in the country: this was announced by the Regional Verification Commission of theWorld Health Organization (WHO) for the elimination of measles and rubella in the European Region. “It is an important milestone for our country and once again shows the value of vaccines in protecting people from dangerous diseases. Rubella is in fact the third vaccine-preventable disease to be eliminated in Italy, after smallpox (globally eradicated in 1980) and polio (eliminated by WHO Europe Region in 2002)“, reads the website of the Higher Institute of Health which gives news of the WHO decision.

Rubella – the ISS experts explain – is a contagious exanthematous infectious disease caused by an RNA virus. It is usually mild (25-50% of cases are asymptomatic), but if contracted during pregnancy it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth or congenital anomalies with devastating lifelong consequencesincluding deafness, cataracts, heart defects and intellectual disabilities (congenital rubella syndrome). Disease elimination is defined as “the interruption of endemic transmission of a disease in a given geographical area for a period of at least 12 months or more in the presence of an effective surveillance system. However, to formally declare the elimination of the disease (in this case rubella), documentation of the interruption of transmission of the endemic virus is required for a period of at least 36 months.

It should be noted that – specifies the ISS – even if the endemic transmission of an infection has been interrupted in a given country, there is still the possibility that this can be introduced into the country from other geographical areas where it has not yet been eliminated. Also, if not vaccinated, a person can acquire the infection by traveling to countries where rubella is still endemic. Therefore, until the disease is eradicated, it is essential to continue to get vaccinated against rubella and it is particularly important that women of childbearing age know their immunity to rubella before becoming pregnant and that they undergo vaccination if they are still susceptible to infection. For our country, the challenge now is to maintain the elimination status which, until the disease is eliminated in all countries of the world, will require maintaining high vaccination coverage, further strengthening surveillance and rapid response to any imported cases.

Italy has worked for many years to meet the rubella elimination criteria set by WHO. The first Measles and Congenital Rubella Elimination Plan was approved in 2003, twenty years ago. Considerable progress has been made since then, including improvements in measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination coverage, introduction of the second dose of vaccine, introduction of mandatory notification of pregnant rubella and congenital rubella in 2005, the establishment of integrated measles-rubella surveillance in 2011; and an improved use of confirmatory diagnosis.

In the last twenty years, thanks to the commitment of numerous professional figures at national, regional and local level, and with the increase in vaccination coverage, cases of rubella have drastically decreased in our country and for years the incidence has been lower 1 case per million inhabitants. Furthermore, no case of congenital rubella has been reported since 2019.

Rubella is the leading cause of preventable birth defects worldwide. Although there is no specific treatment for the disease, which is transmitted by airborne droplets when infected people sneeze or cough, rubella is preventable by vaccination.