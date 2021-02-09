Thousands of people took to the streets of the country again in defiance of the military, which on Monday banned gatherings of more than five people Image taken in Naipyidó. / efe

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Tuesday at the thousands of protesters who took to the streets of Burma again on Tuesday, defying the military, who on Monday banned the gatherings of more than five people, witnesses told Afp.

In Naipyidó, the capital, law enforcement officers fired “into the air as a warning and then used rubber bullets at protesters,” a city resident told AFP, mentioning the wounded.

In Mandalay, the second largest city in the country, police used tear gas to disperse crowds protesting the February 1 coup. The security forces “fired gases at the demonstrators waving the flags of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the party of Aung San Suu Kyi,” explained a witness, who reported that neighbors had helped the demonstrators with water after that were doused with gases.