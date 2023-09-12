Dozens of children and their parents were arrested this weekend during the Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstrations. 6-year-old Ruan was also arrested with her mother Musetta. When they were taken away by the police, they – like dozens of others – were told that a report would be made to Veilig Thuis. “This is pure intimidation,” Musetta said. Veilig Thuis itself is also surprised.

