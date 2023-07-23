Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/22/2023 – 9:00 pm Share

Emblematic singer in Brazilian popular music, Elza Soares, who died in January 2022, has her face stamped, starting this Saturday, July 22, on Rua da Consolação, one of the most important thoroughfares in the capital of São Paulo.

The work, in fact, is a restoration of an old image of the singer, from 2020, inaugurated by the Academic block of Baixo Augusta, which had already been worn down by time. The work is next to Passeio Paulista, a mixed-use project that is in the final stages of construction, and can be seen by those who go up Rua da Consolação towards Avenida Paulista.

The new image of the singer, which has about 870 square meters, is signed by the artist Felipe Cama who uses graffiti technique and has a reproduction carried out by Dicesarlove, specialist in hyper-realistic painting. The reference image is a photograph by Frâncio de Holanda.

Elza Soares, one of the most important singers of Brazilian popular music, died at the age of 91, at home, in Rio de Janeiro. Among the dozens of albums she released, she left hits like Se Acaso Você Chegasse, Salve a Mocidade, Saltei de Banda, Meu Guri, Dura na Queda and A Carne.

In July of this year, the posthumous and unpublished album left by Elza Soares, No Tempo da Intolerância, was released. In it, in addition to compositions signed by Elza with partners, a song that Rita Lee and Roberto de Carvalho made especially for her, Rainha Africana, one of the last songs written by Rita.