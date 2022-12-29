According to several reports, Nvidia seems to have lowered the price officer of the RTX 4070 Ti to $799evidently in an attempt to revitalize sales of the new series, which are generally at a standstill due to the astronomical figures required for the current models.

In reality, the reason could also be another, namely the fact that the US government has decided to postpone the meeting for nine months extra tax for certain electronic products imported from China, which allowed NVIDIA to apply a more aggressive pricing policy.

That said, it’s certainly not a good time for the GPU market, which has collapsed due to the lowest sales in a decade, but it bears repeating: it was above all the huge price increases to determine the stop.

An official price of 799 dollars could certainly stimulate a restart in the sector, but obviously it will be necessary to see what will actually be the figures at which the various RTX 4070 Ti models will be sold, because something very similar happened with the 30 series in conjunction with the well-known semiconductor crisis.