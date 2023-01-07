It seems that Nvidia is preparing to produce two new GPUs using the AD104 platform, the same as the RTX 4070 Ti, and everything suggests that the video cards in question are the RTX 4070 and the RTX 4060 Ti.

A few days ago we discovered what the real prices in Italy are for the NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti, very different from the 799 dollars of the official American price list, but it is clear that for models with lower specifications the figures will be more accessible.

A first clue in this sense comes from the names of the models, AD104-250 and AD104-251while the die used for the just mentioned RTX 4070 Ti is the AD104-400-A1: the numerical difference gives an idea of ​​how much the GPUs have been reworked in terms of chips used, and at the same time their proximity on the plane technical.

Wccftech sources speak of a TGP equal to 200W, although this particular figure could change between now and the official announcement. As for the launch windowsthe AD104-250 should go into production in the second half of February, the AD104-251 in the second half of March, for a debut in stores during the second half of the year.

Some previous leaks about Technical specifications they spoke of 5888 CUDA cores, 12 GB of DDR6 RAM at 21 Gbps and 36 MB of L2 cache for the RTX 4070, and according to the latest rumors the RTX 4060 Ti should boast very similar characteristics.