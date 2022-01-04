Today at CES 2022, Nvidia revealed the first details of the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, expanding its line of GPUs based on the Ampere architecture.

This entry-level GeForce RTX GPU is designed for gamers who point to 1080p and comes with 8GB of GDDR6X memory And 2560 CUDA cores. The GPU also boasts 9 core Shader, 18 RT cores And 73 core Tensor.

This new GPU gives gamers the ability to play the latest triple A games like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy And Doom Eternal to 60 fps, which older GPUs like the GTX 1650 and the GTX 1050 Ti they would have had a hard time doing it.

The price starts from 249 dollars, although with the recent GPU shortages there is a possibility that can be sold at slightly higher prices. The GeForce RTX 3050 GPU will hit shelves in a few weeks, the January 27, 2022, just over a week after the competitor RX 6500 XT by AMD.

In addition to the RTX 3050, the first details were also revealed the much discussed RTX 3090 Ti BF GPU. This will come with 40 core Shader, 78 cores RT, 320 core Tensor And 24GB of 21GB / s G6X memory, the fastest ever from an Nvidia product. The company will host another live stream next month dedicated entirely to the RTX 3090 Ti BF GPU.

Nvidia also revealed a list of ten new RTX games, with support for GPU-accelerated ray tracing and / or NVIDIA DLSS gaming technologies. These new features will provide a more realistic graphics, further involving users. Here are which games will support these features: