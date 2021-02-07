Introduced last January, the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile family brings much of what its older sisters, the desktop versions, have brought to laptops to those who have been lucky enough to be able to get hold of one during these months. However, unfortunately, and although it may surprise, they have also put themselves in the crosshairs of one of the most hated communities by many of the people who want to get one but are suffering from a constant lack of stock: cybercurrency miners.

It is known, since the first GeForce RTX 30 hit the market, that its potential to mine currency, more specifically ethereum, has caused that part of the units that reach the market are quickly acquired to set up mining farms, especially in countries where the price of electricity makes it possible to create this type of facility without subsequently facing receipts with which all possible profit from its exploitation is lost.

What wasn’t so predictable was that once the first laptops with RTX 30 Mobile graphics appeared, the miners will also be interested in them for the same purpose. And there are two key aspects that should be, in principle, dissuasive. The first is that, unlike what happens with desktop graphics, you can not buy a RTX 30 Mobile “loose”, that is, only the set of integrated that make it up. If you want one, you have to buy the laptop in which it is integrated, and it is not a component that you can extract later to use separately.

The other reason is that the performance of the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile, although very high, is below what the desktop RTX 30 offers, which in principle its performance when mining ethereum is inferior. Thus, if summarizing both, what we obtain is that for these purposes, an RTX 30 Mobile is more expensive than an RTX 30 for desktop and, in addition, its performance is inferior. Doesn’t seem like a very attractive option, does it?

There are already mining farms with GeForce RTX 30 Mobile

Well despite this, and how we can read in Wccftech, it seems that The GeForce RTX 30 Mobile is also a good choice for ethereum mining As a result, the first mining farms started up with laptops equipped with these cards have already started to appear in China. Most likely, if the desktop versions were in stock, I would have opted for them. But despite this, or precisely in response to that shortage, it seems that they have had to make numbers and, after seeing the profitability, they have opted for this surprising option.

And it is that although the second reason that I have given before is true, there is a point that I have not mentioned but that is key to understand it better. The RTX 30 Mobile offers lower performance than the desktop versions, but its TGP substantially reduces the farm’s electricity consumption. Thus, even though mining is a bit slower, the relationship between electricity consumption and ethereum obtained seems to remain optimal. In addition, it seems that the startup of a laptop-based farm is technically less complex than that of a desktop GPU-based one, although it surely requires more supervision.

Thus, although it is expected that the impact of miners on the availability of laptops with GeForce RTX 30 graphics will not be noticed as much as it has had and has in the desktop versions, it does the demand for these computers is likely to experience a significant increase as more farm operators (or aspiring) do their math and determine if this model is profitable for them too.

Images: Wccftech