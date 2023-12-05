RTVE seeks to summarize some of its great milestones of 2023 in the broadcast of this year’s chimes. The return as presenter of Ramón García, who has led one of the successes of the season on La 1 with the return of Grand Prixthe presence of Jenni Hermoso is added, unintentionally the protagonist of the Rubiales case after receiving a non-consensual kiss from the former president of the Federation Luis Rubiales after the victory in the World Cup. The soccer player, winner with the Spanish team of the world soccer championship that the public entity broadcast this summer, will appear as a special guest in a special program that will have the singer Ana Mena as her co-presenter.

García now has 15 editions of the chimes on RTVE, after two years presenting them with Ibai Llanos on Twitch, the live video platform owned by Amazon. With the streamer planned to relaunch the Grand Prixbut in the end it was La 1 that decided to do it, becoming a great audience success in all its broadcasts.

The singer and actress Ana Mena, recently awarded as artist of the year at Los 40 Music Awards 2023, debuts for the first time in this role in the chimes. As the public channel has pointed out to this newspaper, this year’s RTVE special Campanadas will have the live presence of Jennifer Hermoso, although she will not participate in the entire broadcast of the program. The world champion will drink the grapes at Puerta del Sol and toast with the two presenters to celebrate this year’s successes and to consolidate equality in the coming year. Considered one of the best players in the world, the soccer player has been an absolute international since 2012 with her national team, of which she is its all-time top scorer.

An hour later, Roberto Herrera and the singer and actress Nia will take over from the Canary Islands. The winner of Operation Triumph 2020the musical competition broadcast on La 1, repeats for the second consecutive year with Herrera, which celebrates its 22nd anniversary on the broadcast.

RTVE’s Christmas offer will once again feature Telepassion, the space in which its presenters come together to sing great music hits. It will also schedule specials Camela, Carlos Vives and Pablo López. On New Year’s Eve, she will once again bet on the humor of Jose Mota with a special titled a scary night. A new edition of MasterChef Junior and another from the veteran gala Innocent, innocent They will complete the public chain’s offer by the end of the year.

