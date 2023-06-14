RTVE will broadcast the Women’s Soccer World Cup that starts on July 20 and will be held in Australia and New Zealand. After weeks of negotiations, FIFA has reached an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union for the tournament to be televised in Germany, France, Spain, England and Italy, the five major markets with which it had not been possible to reach an agreement. agreement, in addition to Ukraine. Last October, FIFA and the EBU announced an initial agreement confirming the free broadcast of the Women’s World Cup in 28 European territories, but the five major league countries were left out. This Wednesday, the negotiations have borne fruit and the agreement has been extended to include the main regions of the continent that had been left out at the beginning and that, with just over a month to go before the competition began, did not have a platform with the rights to broadcast the matches.

“With this agreement, the EBU undertakes to broadcast at least one hour of women’s football a week on both its digital platform and its media network. This will provide a golden opportunity to promote the discipline and gain visibility, the main priority for us in accordance with FIFA’s commitment to the long-term development of women’s football,” explains the statement issued this Wednesday by FIFA.

