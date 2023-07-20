There are more subtle ways to threaten. “I think that RTVE is going to lose the elections. And I hope that the next day the leaders of that party resign,” tweeted Esteban González Pons, deputy secretary of the PP. “Better not go. I don’t see her, nor do I go”. He wrote it after its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was asked some uncomfortable questions and observations on the set, which the journalists from that house had to make. And he said it before Feijóo stood up, as he had announced, to the debate to four that went to three in Torrespaña.

Xabier Fortes, who has led two electoral debates on RTVE, ex officio and discretion, in which what was said was understood, responded with a backlash in The night in 24h: “If you don’t see us, I’m very sorry for you, I think you’re missing it.” And he added: “We are not a political party either. We are a public television, of professionals, of journalists. Sometimes we are right, and sometimes we are wrong. Today in particular, our Silvia Intxaurrondo has done what she has to do ”. Intxaurrondo had pointed out to Feijóo, with the data in hand, that it was not true that the PP governments always update pensions according to the CPI.

In an ideal world, the independence of RTVE would be protected like that of the BBC or, say, the Bank of Spain. Its leaders would be elected by a broad and transversal parliamentary pact (this has only happened twice: when the appointment of Alberto Oliart was agreed with Zapatero in 2009 and when José Manuel Pérez Tornero was elected in 2021; both ended badly). Their mandates would not be revocable just because the Moncloa tenant has changed. But we cannot wait for State pacts around an object of desire for the parties when they have not even been able to renew the judicial bodies as mandated by the Constitution. Feijóo said today that he would like for RTVE “a more consensual direction”; that does not fit very well with how Pons expects heads to roll.

In the country in which we know we live, and which is not ideal, we take it for granted that if the government changes, the heads of RTVE and most of their faces will do so, that the journalists mentioned will disappear from the screen. And we are satisfied with hoping that those who replace them do not respond to militant profiles, that they let the good professionals of that house do it, that dark times like those we lived in in the very tragic days of March 2004 do not return.

If González Pons never watches TVE, he is not alone: ​​there are many more who only want to see and listen to those who agree with them. But it is necessary to demand that he respect the viewers who, with different governments, have chosen to inform ourselves on public television, due to their know-how, rather than on any private one. You may be asked to respect the journalism we recognize. Which is sometimes uncomfortable, of course, or it wouldn’t be journalism. RTVE has a mission, but it is not to make the politicians who decide on it happy.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP