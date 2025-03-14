03/14/2025



Updated at 11: 03h.





Such has been RTVE’s commitment with ‘7291’, focused, according to the website of the Corporation, in “Analyze deaths in the residences of the elderly of the Community of Madrid”, which provided the documentary with a simultaneous broadcast in the 2 and in the 24 -hour channel that, until now, had only reserved for state issues.

Produced by the Corporation itself, the joint broadcast in both channels registered a 15% screen share, scoring 8.9% of ‘Share’ in the 2 (758,000 average spectators) and 6.1% in the 24 -hour channel (with an average of 524,000 viewers), according to communication canyons. Of course, these types of double coverage were only conceived for exceptional informative cases, such as Sánchez’s appearances in the pandemic, the king’s speech or an attack, for example.

The documentary ‘7291’ is not, as promoted from the public entity, a social issue, but a markedly political issue. Because it focuses solely on those killed in the residences of the Community of Madrid, deaths that have been the main ram against Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but also because its broadcast in both channels was preceded by a debate in which, in addition to some journalists, politicians such as the former socialist vice president Carmen Calvo or the Minister of Health or the Minister of Health, Mónica García, who during the pandemic was deput. Madrid Assembly.

Although the focus of the documentary biased was the management of the Popular Party, of the party chaired by Alberto Núñez Feijóo only the general secretary of the popular Madrid, Alfonso Serrano, who connected from the door of the Isabel Zendal hospital to denounce what he considers manipulation of RTVE in his treatment of the issue was heard. “Balances is normal, what is strange is that the TVE puts the focus on those killed in residences in Madrid, it must be that those of other regions are less important,” he said, ensuring that the deceased are 4,100 deaths, according to the data of the National Statistics Institute.









Yes, he spoke in the documentary ‘7291’ Ángela Arreba, the daughter of a deceased in Residence, who accused Isabel Díaz Ayuso of “institutional violence” and “dehumanizing” families. Previously, however, RTVE rejected the two videos requested by the president of the Community of Madrid in his documentary, something he described as “interference.”

In the brief that the Minister of the Presidency and Justice of the Community of Madrid, Miguel Ángel García, transferred to the president of RTVE, José Pablo López, described the documentary “of a marked ideological bias, offers information that does not correspond to reality, obviously notorious a comparison of data contrasted with other autonomous communities and also the negligent and illegal actions of the central government during said period,” he said, at the time he requested, at the time he requested without success, that they were reproduced “with the same issuance conditions as the aforementioned documentary” both the Diaz Ayuso state provides ». RTVE refused.