The RTVE Public Corporation has revealed in a parliamentary response the budget for the broadcast of the latest bells (2025), which David Broncano and his collaborator in The revolt Lalachus. Specifically, according to the answer, amounts to 248,500 euros, of which 154,000 euros correspond to the so -called external resources.

In the contract signed between RTVE and the Terrat, the producer of The revoltFigure in the budget an attached to a item for presenters encrypted at 66,000 euros, without specifying the individual cache of each of them.

If this cost was confirmed, it would mean that RTVE increased its expense for drivers of the event regarding the previous year. Welcome to 2024 in RTVE was in charge of Ramón García, Ana Mena and Jenni Hermoso and the game was lower: 61,000 euros in total.

The bells presented by the Broncano-Lalachus couple were the most seen this year on television, with a total of 5.9 million Spaniards, translated into 38.7% of Share. In the key minute (00:00) the amount rose up to 7.1 million and 42% share.

“The election of these presenters,” said RTVE President José Pablo López, “in addition to the added value already highlighted, PSYPARD principles such as recognition, trust Or familiarity, elements that located in the environment of audiovisual corporations contribute to improving the reputation of the brand, in this case RTVE. “