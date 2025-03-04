

03/04/2025



Updated at 15: 34h.





The figure that David Broncano and Lalachus charged for presenting the end of the year in RTVE is already known. As reported by the president of RTVE José Pablo López through a report to which ABC has had access, the amount to which this expense was promoted was 66,000 euros, although López did not specify the individual cache of each of them indicating that this item was subject to “liquidation of expenses to justify the completion of the production.” This item, according to the president of RTVE is subject to the liquidation of expenses to justify the completion of the production, being currently pending the aforementioned liquidation “not being able to confirm until that time if it is the amount effectively perceived by the presenters.”

The figure exceeds that of the previous presenters of the bells, such as Jenni Hermoso, which was finally 11,000 euros. The president justifies the salary of Broncano and Lalachus stating that the retransmission of the end of the year bells is “a very significant and popular content, which is issued in frank competition with other channels.” “RTVE always tries to contribute to its most traditional and expected contents, fresh, surprising and distinctive elements of the chain,” says the president through his written answer to the question asked by the Vox parliamentary group. Also, he claims the figure of both. To Broncano for, according to López, to have “transformed the audiovisual panorama in Spain.” To Lalachus for being “a good collaborator of ‘La Revuelta'” and for claiming “the female presence beyond the normative standards.”

The budget of the production of the bells was 248,466 euros between external resources and the assessment of the use of internal resources, which would correspond to own and personal means. The issuance of the bells brought together 4,800,000 viewers with a 31.2% screen share.