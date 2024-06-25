The interim president of RTVE, Concepción Cascajosa, informed the members of the Board of Directors of the public Corporation this Monday that Supernanny It is withdrawn from the 2024 schedule, although it is not ruled out that it could be on next year’s grid.

This was indicated to Europa Press by sources from the governing body of the public channel, who have detailed that the controversial broadcast of the space presented by Rocío Ramos-Paúl was not included in the agenda of the meeting. Last April, RTVE announced that it was studying the right moment to broadcast Supernannyconditioned by the major sporting events of 2024, the Paris Olympic Games and the European Championship in Germany, and after completing the first promotional phase of the program.

Cascajosa had received several letters requesting the cancellation of the space due to doubts about the protection and rights of minors participating in the format, among them, a letter from the Minister of Youth and Children, Sira Rego, as well as from the defender of the Court of the Corporation, María Escario.

“I have requested that those responsible for RTVE assess the convenience of broadcasting this program on Spanish public television. Waiting to receive a response, that’s all I can tell you,” Escario wrote on social media last April, in response to the viewer’s complaint. The audience defender expressed her “concern about the fact that the exposure of minors in this program in situations of personal conflict can violate their fundamental rights and stigmatize them in their social environment.”

The contracting of the program, promoted by the dismissed content director, José Pablo López, had been approved without going through the board of directors because it had a cost of less than two million euros. Six years ago, the space was canceled in Portugal due to doubts generated by the treatment of minors.

Based on a Ricochet production for Channel 4 and broadcast for the first time in the United Kingdom in 2003, this format has more than 2,000 episodes produced in more than 20 countries. In Spain, the program will be produced by RTVE in collaboration with Warner Bros. ITVP Spain, for broadcast on La 1.

