RTVE maintains that Mazón arrived at Cecopi before 20.00 despite the threat of denunciation of the Generalitat

The informative services of Radio Televisión (RTVE) maintain that the president of the Generalitat, Caros Mazón, arrived at the Emergency Center of the Generalitat before the 20th hours of October 29, that is, before the mass alert to the mobile phones and against the latest version that the Chief of the Consell has given that it arrived at 20.28. “Some witnesses have explained to RTVE that they saw Mazón enter 20 minutes before throwing the alert and getting into an adjoining room,” they explained.

TVE has offered this information in all news since this noon and has been ratified in its high audience informative, news 2, tonight. And that a few hours ago, the Generalitat has sent to public television and the other media a “rectification.” “The General Director of Institutional Communication and Promotion, Francisco Pérez, hosting of Organic Law 2/1984, of March 26, regulating the right of rectification, will request the rectification of the information issued by the regional news of TVE, of February 26, 2025, which ensures that the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, was in the Cecopi before the shipment of the ES-ELErt alert on October 29 When the reality is that this is flatly false, ”they explain.

“In the aforementioned informative, false information has been issued ensuring that President Carlos Mazón was in the Cecopi before sending the ES-Alert alert on October 29, when the reality is that this is flatly false. The Valencian Generalitat has already sent a report to the Catarroja court in which it is certified, with official data and documentary evidence, which between 17:00 and 20:11 The president was not in the Cecopi. This report is also endorsed by the head of the surveillance chambers of the Emergency Center of 112 in the Eliana, who has endorsed this information with images that completely disassemble the information disseminated by RTVE, ”they add.

From the Government of the Generalitat, they require RTVE an immediate rectification under what provides for article 2 of Law 2/1984 of March 26, on the right of rectification. “In the event that this requirement is not addressed or the rectification is not disseminated in the conditions established in current legislation, we reserve the exercise of the corresponding actions before the competent jurisdictional bodies, regardless of the actions that can be exercised directly against the source that has originated the falsehood,” they add.

Despite this threat of denunciation, public television has maintained its information and explained the contradictions in which the president of the Generalitat has fallen in his last change of version. In that sense, the popular accusation lawyer exercised by Cultural Acció of the country Valencià, Manolo Mata, explained to RNE questions that in the event that the Generalitat has lied in his explanation that Mazón was not before 20.11, “they could have incurred in documentary falsehood.

The Generalitat says it has videos where it can show that the president was not, but for now, he has not shown them. Nor has he shown the telephone calls of the President of the Generalitat.