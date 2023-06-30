The new controversy of the presenter Inés Hernand with RTVE, after she protested her salary difference with respect to the rest of the presenters of the Benidorm Fest, goes through a comment launched live this Wednesday in the special Gen Playz dedicated to LGTBI+ Pride.

“I have to say that the good guys always win. Although the violence is structural, I have no doubts about the victory of a progressive government in the next general elections”, said the presenter of the RTVE youth program from Plaza de Callao in Madrid.

His comment referred to the huge Vox canvas placed last week in the center of the city, in which he proposes to throw away feminism, the LGTBI + collective and the 2030 Agenda.

Hernand’s gesture became one of the most discussed issues on social networks and the corporation spoke shortly after, on Thursday afternoon, through the same channel, through its official Twitter account dedicated to the area of ​​communication and participation. . “RTVE orders the withdrawal of the ‘Gen Playz XL’ special on Pride after its live broadcast. A statement not contemplated in the production company’s script could affect its commitment to neutrality despite being an entertainment program, ”he commented in his digital statement.

From that moment, the complete content stopped appearing in the extensive catalog of RTVE Play on the Internet. In it, Hernand also defended that “we have to speak frankly and stop wavering.” During a gathering that he moderated and in which the journalist Valeria Vegas, the content creator Carla Flila, the singer Sharonne and the activist Rubén Avilés participated.

