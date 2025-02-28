The president of Spanish RadioTevisión, José Pablo Lópezhas signed this Friday a resolution by which the New Management Committee of RTVE. In addition, the salaries of this body have been updated, published in the transparency section of the RTVE Corporate website.

This has been announced by the Public Corporation, which has indicated that the Management Committee, which will meet weekly, is made up of the directors and directors of the different strategic areas of the company to address the issues that affect this body.

The permanent members of the committee are the president of RTVE, José Pablo López Sánchez, with an annual salary of 164,384.42 euros and a conditioned remuneration to objectives of another 30,000 euros; the Director of Corporate Services, Eduardo Fernández Palomareswith a salary of 158,340 euros per year, plus 30,000 euros subject to objectives; The Secretary General, Alfonso María Morales Fernándezwith a remuneration of 154,693.70 euros per year and 30,000 euros more, also conditioned to objectives.

The Spanish television director (TVE), Sergio Calderónhe will perceive 154,693.70 euros Annual, with 18,563.08 euros added by objectives. According to the document, the Director of Informative Content, María Isabel Sánchez-Maroto; the Director of Corporate Development and Public Service, Roberto Lakidain; the Director of Production and Media, Adriana Vázquez; the director of the National Radio of Spain (RNE), Roberto Santamaría; and the director of territorial RTVE, Cristina Bravo Santos, will receive an annual remuneration of 135,000 euros. The Director of Communication and Participation, María Eizaguirremeanwhile, will charge 133,249.22 euros a year.

In an extraordinary appearance before the Mixed Commission (Congress-senated) of Parliamentary Control of RTVE held in January, President José Pablo López announced the general lines of action of his mandate. With regard to “active” transparency measures, López advanced that Spanish RadioTelevision will publish all the contracting of content monthly in its transparency portal, as well as all contracts related to supplies and services.

In addition, he will reveal the audiovisual projects selected for their early financing and the respective amounts committed. Will also make public the Real remuneration of your entire committee of management and the amounts for additional expenses in which they have incurred as a result of their professional performance.